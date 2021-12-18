At least this TikTok video from Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter North West comes approved by mom! After giving a live tour of their $60 million home’s interior without Kim’s knowledge, the pair sat down for a fun makeup session together.

The Thursday, December 16, video ran in reverse of their activities, showing the pair with clean faces while looking at each other in a glam room mirror at the start. Then a time-lapse occurred in reverse, showing the two removing heavy black and red makeup and red splotches from their forehead, eyes and cheeks, while taking off strips of gold, prosthetic-like material from around their mouths and chins.

The ladies looked like they had a blast in mother and daughter bonding session, where North led the way with what to apply, as her beauty mogul mom followed along. The long process of removing the makeup was condensed down to a 2 minute and 7 second video.

Courtesy of Kim and North/TikTok

Unfortunately, the pair didn’t show what products they were using to achieve the costume-like red and black painted faces, since the makeup had already been applied. But North and Kim gave a nice lesson in how to get a clean and gorgeous face again after wearing such a heavy layer of makeup.

Courtesy of Kim and North/TikTok

Fortunately, North has learned her lesson in truly letting her account be “managed by an adult,” as it reads in Kim and North’s TikTok bio. Recently, Kim and estranged husband Kanye West‘s precocious child decided to do a live TikTok video session where she wandered about Kim’s home, showing off the interiors as well as Christmas decorations.

But she took things a step too far when she walked into Kim’s room, showing her mom lying on her bed and announcing, “Mom, I’m live.” Kim jumped into action by telling her, “No, stop. You’re not allowed to!” as the video quickly cut out.

The SKIMS founder later revealed on Bari Weiss‘ podcast, Honestly, that North realized she made a big mistake when her TikTok followers tipped her off that showing off Kim’s private surroundings without her permission was a big no-no.

“In my household, there are rules. She did feel really bad about that, and she apologized to me,” Kim explained, adding, “She said, ‘I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I’m really sorry.’ And she got it.” At least she won’t get in any hot water for her fun makeup video with her mom!