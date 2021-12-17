Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter North West “intimidates” her more than anyone else, and this is a woman who has had meetings with a sitting U.S. President! In a new interview, the entrepreneur described how her strong-willed daughter is her dad Kanye West‘s “twin.”

The SKIMS founder, 41, appeared on journalist Bari Weiss‘ podcast, Honestly, on December 16, and was asked a lightning round of questions. When it came to “who intimidates” Kim the most, she revealed, “I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter, North.” While she didn’t elaborate on the reasons, North has given some headstrong examples of why Kim might feel this way.

The eight-year-old recently gave Kim a security scare when she went live on her TikTok, giving a video tour of their $60 million home and it’s Christmas decorations. But she took things a step too far when she walked into Kim’s room, showing her lying on her bed and announced, “Mom, I’m live,” as Kim quickly told her, “No, stop. You’re not allowed to,” as the video abruptly ended.

Kim revealed it was the TikTok community that let North know that she crossed a line with her live video. “In my household, there are rules. She did feel really bad about that, and she apologized to me,” Kim explained, adding, “She said, ‘I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I’m really sorry.’ And she got it.”

When the journalist pointed out the irony of Kim being such a rule breaker on her way to building a $1 billion business empire, Kim replied, “I guess you’re right. Like, I do break the rules. I didn’t really think about it that way,” but added, “I’m cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them.”

Kim then added that North’s rule-breaking tendencies might be “inevitable” in part given who the girl’s dad is. “I mean, North West is Kanye West’s daughter. Forget that, she’s his twin. So, she will still definitely do all of the above,” the reality star shared.

Kanye has proven to be the ultimate rule-breaker throughout his musical career, showing he’s impulsive and spontaneous, but also passionate and driven.

At least Kim has her nephew, Mason Disick, watching out for North’s behavior. The mother of four shared a text from the 12-year-old after North’s live video where he wrote, “I don’t wanna disrespect North, but I don’t think she should do the Lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that.” Mason sweetly added, “I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the Lives, and now, I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case, for safety.”