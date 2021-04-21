Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Considering Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous people in the world, it’s no surprise her bank account comes with a lot of zeros. In fact, as of 2021, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star officially has an estimated net worth of $1 billion, according to Forbes. So, how exactly does Kim make her money? Keep reading to learn more!

Kim Kardashian has been on KUWTK since 2007:

Although the popular E! series is coming to an end in 2021 after 20 seasons, Kim and the rest of her famous family have made some serious bank in the last 14 years. Ultimately, it’s unclear exactly how much each Kardashian-Jenner member makes per episode. However, several outlets claim they split the profits evenly, amounting to about $930,000 each.

During a 2017 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Jenner, who is also an executive producer of KUWTK, said, “Everybody gets paid pretty much equally, ’cause we all film a lot, and we all work hard, and we’ve created this show and this brand for the last decade … everybody’s happy.”

Kim Kardashian owns several businesses:

Ahem, Kim owns several successful businesses, to be clear. In 2017, the mother of four, who shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West, launched KKW Beauty.

“It’s the first time I’ve moved away from having licensing deals and transitioned into being an owner,” Kim told Forbes at the time.

In 2019, the California native launched her shapewear line, Skims. Nowadays, the brand is super successful, and has even branched out into loungewear, pajamas and accessories. However, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the original name of the company, Kimono.

Many fans criticized the name for appropriating Japanese culture. “My intention wasn’t ever to offend anybody. Foolishly and ignorantly, we never thought that it would be a problem,” Kim explained during an episode of KUWTK.

“I just feel kind of dumb. Like, why didn’t we think about this?” she added. “It sucks that it’s so public and that everyone can see the mistakes of the brand as they’re live, but I’ve got to just calm down. Everything happens for a reason.”

Eventually, Kim landed on the perfect name! “I need a name that really does speak to me the way that Kimono did,” she mused. “Skims is easy, it works, it flows. I just know that this is the right thing to do.”

Kim Kardashian has investments:

Like any business savvy A-lister, Kim has a solid investment portfolio. In 2018, Kanye actually gifted a bunch of stocks in major corporations.

“OK, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks. I’m like, ‘That’s so sweet, thanks!’” she revealed on Instagram at the time. “But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock.”