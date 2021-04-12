Happy Birthday, True Thompson! The adorable Kardashian-Jenner kid celebrated her third trip around the sun with an over-the-top bash on Monday, April 12. Of course, Khloé Kardashian made sure her only daughter, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, had a magical time with her cousins at the family-only affair.

The Good American founder, 36, showed off the luxe decor on her Instagram Story, including countless pastel-colored balloon installations, a bouncy house, a cookie decorating station, floral arrangements and women dressed as True’s favorite Disney princesses.

Needless to say, she’s the luckiest toddler around! Beyond her incredible party, several of True’s family members shared sweet messages for the little lady on social media. “Happy third birthday to our beautiful, sweet, kind, loving, precious True!! You are such an incredible blessing and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow. You have the sweetest soul, just like your mommy, and you make us all smile every day! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you, our angel girl!” Kris Jenner gushed on Instagram.

“Happy 3rd birthday, my sweet True! You are such a light in our family and we all love you so much! Always the most polite giving everyone hugs and kisses! I couldn’t ask for a better bestie for Chi Chi!” Kim Kardashian added in her own Instagram post, referring to her daughter Chicago West, who was born just three months before True.

“My princess. Daddy loves you, baby TuTu,” Tristan, 30, captioned a never-before-seen video of True running to him. “Baby True” and “You’re three today!” Khloé commented on the post, along with several pleading face emojis.

Clearly, she’s emotional about such a major milestone in her daughter’s life. After all, Khloé always wanted to be a mom. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced in December 2017. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

