Barbie girl! Khloé Kardashian threw a big Barbie-styled birthday bash for her niece Dream Kardashian.

The 5-year-old is shared by parents Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, who split in 2017.

Khloé, 37, shared photos of the pink party on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 10.

She began the birthday montage with a sweet video of her holding Dream, who was wearing a pink bow in her ponytail, a pink tank top and silver, metallic shorts. “Birthday girl!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum chanted in the video.

The next two videos showed Dream in rolled-up pigtails, having changed into a pink metallic outfit with ruffled short sleeves. She added glitter to a creamy pink concoction.

In the snaps to follow, Khloé shared a photo of the main room decked out with large pink balloons that spelled “Happy Birthday Dream,” on top of fully decorated staircases. Below the stairs sat two mini white tables with pink chairs, while both staircases were covered in different shades of pink and metallic. A few rainbow balloons complimented the colors.

“A literal Barbie dream!!!!” the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum wrote in the Story. “Thank you @balloonandpaper.”

In another photo, Khloé showed off a life-sized Barbie doll box, with a white stand and a black walkie-talkie toy inside.

To continue the birthday festivities, Kris Jenner also wished her “precious” granddaughter “Happy Birthday” in an Instagram post. “You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives!” Kris wrote. “You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!! You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins … I love you Dream Girl to the moon and back!!!!”

Khloé remains close to her nieces, as she even let Dream and her daughter, True Thompson, do her makeup on July 21, labeling the cousins as her new makeup team. The two toddlers brushed Khloé’s face in hot pink and orange colors.

“What are you doing to me?” Khloé asked True, 3, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The two have remained amicable following their June breakup.

“So … I don’t know what you guys think, but I just got a new team of makeup artists, True and Dream,” Khloé said to her followers in another Instagram Story.

