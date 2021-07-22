The Kar-Jenner sisters have the best makeup artists in the business and are practically pros when it comes to doing their own glam jobs. Khloé Kardashian decided to let the next generation of ladies in the family try their hand at doing her makeup, with her daughter,True Thompson, and niece Dream Kardashian having an adorably epic fail.

The 37-year-old shared the video in several Instagram stories on July 21. True, 3, could be seen holding a sponge with bright pink makeup on it and a devilishly cute smile on her face. “What are you doing do me?” Khloé asked True, as her face was already starting to turn the color of her hot pink sports bra.

True then handed over the artistry duties to her 4-year-old cousin Dream. The little girl didn’t exactly have a light touch, as she smeared the makeup-covered sponge directly across Khloé’s face, from her right cheek over her nose to her left cheek. “Dreamy, what are you guys doing to me? Oh my gosh,” the mother of one could be heard asking.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé then showed off the results, where both of her cheeks were a bright pink and orange mix. Even her neck was covered in bright orange makeup, while her forehead had a huge swath of bronze across it.

While showing the angles of her face, Khloé told her fans, “So … I don’t know what you guys think, but I just got a new team of makeup artists, True and Dream.” She added, “Stormi and Chi … killed it!” even though her nieces Stormi Webster and Chicago West weren’t seen in the videos.

Since True’s aunts Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both have their own multimillion-dollar cosmetics empires, it was only a matter of time before she became just as obsessed with makeup as the rest of the ladies in the Kar-Jenner clan. True let her cousin Chicago try doing her makeup in an adorable Instagram Story that Khloé shared on March 20.

In it, the two little girls were seen in a tiny makeup room that appeared to be just for the young ladies in the family, with its low mirror and countertop. Chi sat in a chair holding a tube of rose matte lipstick, while True — dressed in a Disney Princess Jasmine outfit — asked “please put that on me.” Chi meticulously put a layer of the lipstick on True, who turned around and squealed as she saw how great the results looked in the mirror. The Kardashian cousins are just the cutest when it comes to playing with makeup.