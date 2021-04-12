Mommy-daughter goals! Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Thompson are nearly inseparable — and the dynamic duo certainly know how to pull off some seriously good twinning moments.

In fact, the twosome have worn some incredible complementary outfits when it comes to special Kardashian-Jenner functions, like their sweet white winter dresses for True’s first Christmas in December 2018. They have even been known to match while just hanging out at home. No matter where they are, the Good American founder and her little TuTu love to twin.

Khloé welcomed her daughter, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, in April 2018. The Revenge Body host was the last of the four Kardashian siblings — a.k.a. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian Jr. — to have a baby, but the experience profoundly changed her.

KoKo’s daughter “makes her want to be a better person,” an insider previously told Life & Style about how becoming a parent affected the reality star. “Hands down, True is the best thing that’s ever happened to Khloé.”

The E! personality “credits motherhood” and her “curious and adventurous” baby for giving her a new outlook on life. “She admits that her life was pretty superficial … before True,” the source added. “Obviously, she’s still all about the glam and looking her best, but Khloé’s become more spiritual and empathetic.”

In a similar vein, a second source previously told Life & Style that the reality star wanted her daughter to understand the value of every privilege she has while growing up. “Khloé has learned that less is more,” the insider explained at the time. “She’s trying really hard to set a better example.”

True’s parents split in February 2019 after Tristan, 29, hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods — but the pair reconciled their relationship while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020. The coparents were spending a ton of time together, which helped them patch up the problems in the relationship. They were also able to enjoy quality time with their daughter, whom the first source previously called “the light of both of their lives.”

