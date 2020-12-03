Maddy Perez appreciation! Kylie Jenner showed off some stunning glam that totally looked like it was inspired by HBO’s hit series Euphoria.

With the help of longtime friend and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, rocked smokey brown eyeshadow featuring three perfectly aligned rhinestones on each of her eyelids. To top it off, Kylie went with her signature bold brows, rosy cheeks and a nude lip.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Of course, we can’t forget the E! personality’s highlight. For this particular look on Wednesday, December 2, it appears as though Kylie went extra hard on the bridge and tip of her nose — leaving her with a very pixie-like appearance. Overall, we’re giving it a 12/10!

Ever since Euphoria began airing in June 2019, viewers everywhere have been obsessed with replicating the various makeup looks worn by characters Maddy Perez (played by Alexa Demie); Jules Vaughn (played by Hunter Schafer); Rue Bennett (played by Zendaya); Cassie Howard (played by Sydney Sweeney) and Kat Hernandez (played by Barbie Ferreira).

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

According to NYX celebrity makeup artist Christiana Cassell, there are a few key rules to follow. The ultimate trick is to have “soft and glowy skin contrasting against a statement eye,” Christiana previously told Life & Style.

Your best bet for achieving a statement eye is with bold shades, and don’t be afraid to play with both matte and shimmer options. Moreover, you can color in your eyebrows — yes, that’s a thing — with a completely out-of-the-box color (i.e. pink, mint and purple).

Once your eyes are popping, it’s time to focus on your face. As you’ll notice on Euphoria, the women don’t wear a ton of foundation or concealer. Christina suggested a satin-finish foundation to create a smooth, even-toned base. Additionally, using bronzer will “make the skin very soft and keep the eyes as the focus.”

Last but certainly not least, Christina advised for a nude lip. Basically, you don’t want to distract from the rest of your look. However, if you feel like slapping on some red lipstick, that’s your business!