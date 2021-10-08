Get you a girl who can do both! Kylie Jenner may be a beauty mogul, but she looks absolutely stunning with no makeup on. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has even shared dramatic “before” and “after” makeup transformation photos with her fans.

In August 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave Instagram followers a front row seat to her getting glammed up for the day.

“Before,” the Life of Kylie alum captioned the first clip that showed her fresh, makeup-free face with her long brunette hair undone. Of course, because Kylie is a bona fide beauty mogul, she proceeded to show off all of the products she used for her look — including some Kylie Cosmetics highlighters, eyeshadows and lip products.

“After,” Kylie captioned the final result. Unsurprisingly, the California native looked like a total knockout with a nude lip, winged eyeliner and bronze smokey eye. For her face makeup, Kylie opted for a glowy, beach look and curled her hair in loose waves.

While the Kylie Skin founder is known for going full glam as often as she can, it’s safe to say Kylie looks just as stunning with a bare face. The best part? Over the years, she’s been kind enough to share her skincare routine with her devout followers.

However, just because Kylie’s tips and tricks work for her, doesn’t mean everything she’s suggested is dermatologist-approved! “To make a spray tan last longer, moisturize with body lotion every day — my Kylie Skin Body Lotion is my go-to,” the E! personality previously told her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog, Poosh.com.

“This won’t work at all. Skin cell turnover will actually increase with the mechanical application of a moisturizer,” LaserAway’s Dr. Will Kirby exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “So, if you want your spray tan to last longer, don’t listen to Kylie. This hack is wack!”

Moreover, Dr. Kirby, who is a board-certified celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway, recommended against using Kylie Skin’s walnut face scrub. “Abrasives in scrubs are simply too large on a microscopic level to function appropriately and they often can, counterintuitively, cause damage,” Dr. Kirby explained.

“What happens when you damage your skin? It reacts by producing more oil,” he continued. “So, if you feel like you have sensitive skin or you feel like you have oily skin, it might be because you are using a scrub product that you don’t need!”

We’ll definitely be keeping that in mind! But when it comes to getting glammed-up, Kylie will forever be our queen. Keep scrolling to see more makeup-free photos of the reality star!