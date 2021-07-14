Daddy-daughter time! Tristan Thompson adorably painted daughter True Thompson’s nails while they spent quality time together on Tuesday, July 13, following his split from Khloé Kardashian.

“Am I doing a good job, TuTu?” the Boston Celtics player, 30, asked the 3-year-old while using her precious nickname. The toddler responded by giving her dad an approving tap on the head.

The Canadian athlete jokingly asked True if she had “money to pay” but assured her his services would be “free on the house.” The father-daughter duo appeared to be at Tristan’s house, rather than the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Calabasas abode.

Around the same time as Tristan’s post, Khloé shared a selfie via Instagram Stories that she had finished up at a “shoot” and was “headed home.”

On June 21, In Touch confirmed Khloé and Tristan had broken up weeks prior. The news came hours after reports surfaced claiming the NBA star entered a room with three women at Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer’s party in Los Angeles on June 17.

Their uncoupling came one year after they rekindled their romance during summer 2020 while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic following two public cheating scandals.

The Good American founder even revealed she and Tristan were trying for baby No. 2 via surrogate during the KUWTK reunion special, which aired in June. However, at that time, Khloé admitted the process was “tedious” and “hard.”

“I did have one and then it fell through,” she revealed. “There are so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I’m still on that journey. It’s just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it’s not. It’s challenging for me.”

As for her most recent split from Tristan, KoKo has her family’s support for walking away for good. An insider told In Touch the Kardashian-Jenners “rallied around” her decision to “move on.”

“As much as they love Tristan, and thought he would eventually come around and commit,” explained the insider, noting the famous brood “agree” that “it’s time to let Tristan go.”

“Ideally, Khloé would like to have another child with a dedicated partner. Unfortunately, that’s not Tristan,” added the insider.

The Revenge Body host and power forward’s romance first started in September 2016, and the following year, they announced Khloé was pregnant with baby No. 1. Before True’s birth in April 2018, Tristan was caught cheating with multiple women.

The Kocktails With Khloé host gave him another chance but broke things off in February 2019 after his tryst with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. Although they gave things yet another try, it appears they may be done for good.