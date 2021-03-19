While Khloé Kardashian is best known as a reality TV star, the E! personality’s greatest role is being a mother to daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with off-again, on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson. That said, Khloé’s experiences with fertility and pregnancy haven’t been easy.

“I almost miscarried with True in the beginning, but I didn’t know that was a lingering thing,” the Good American founder explained during the March 18 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After reconciling with Tristan, he and Khloé decided to have another child. However, the pair opted to use in vitro fertilization (IVF) as opposed to conceiving naturally.

During Khloé’s second egg retrieval process, the doctors were able to retrieve 12 viable eggs to be fertilized with Tristan’s sample. After the procedure, doctors noticed an abnormality with Khloé’s heart thus rendering any of her future pregnancies as “high-risk” with “an 80 percent chance” of having a miscarriage.

“This is all really kind of shocking to me,” the Revenge Body host told sister Kim Kardashian. “All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family and I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it’s all really hard for me to digest.”

Kim, who shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West, tried to calm Khloé’s nerves by opening up about her own experiences with IVF. The KKW Beauty founder welcomed both Chicago and Psalm via surrogate after her two difficult pregnancies with North and Saint.

Kim assured her sibling that she had the “best experience with surrogacy.” Even so, Khloé had a hard time accepting the news, calling it “daunting,” “scary” and “stressful.” Moreover, the KUWTK fan favorite said the idea of not being able to carry another baby “breaks her heart.”

Ultimately, the doctors told Khloé that they were able to fertilize three healthy embryos, one girl and two boys.

