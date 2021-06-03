Khloé Kardashian’s attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter on Tuesday, June 2, to a woman claiming Tristan Thompson fathered her child. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is threatening to take legal action against Kimberly Alexander if she doesn’t stop dragging her into the mix.

“Khloé obviously gets upset when rumors are spread about Tristan being unfaithful, but the dust has settled a bit and they are still together,” an insider told E! News on Thursday, June 3. Kardashian believes Thompson was “faithful” to her. The Good American founder, 36, and Boston Celtics player, 30, “are still very much a couple and Khloé is standing by Tristan,” the source added.

The drama between Alexander, Thompson and Kardashian has been going on for over a year now. Thompson took a paternity test in January 2020, which determined he was not the father of Alexander’s son.

Alexander followed up by requesting a second test, and the power forward agreed to do so under the condition it was performed by an AABB-accredited lab.

At the time, Alexander told E! she didn’t trust the test results because the lab was “Kardashian associated” and not a neutral site. After her claims continued online, Thompson and Kardashian’s attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter in May 2020, noting the paternity test was done at a reputable lab, proving Thompson is not the father.

Their attorney also filed a complaint for libel and demanded a jury trial against Alexander on the NBA star’s behalf. As of now, the case is ongoing.

Most recently, Alexander claimed Kardashian direct messaged her on Instagram and discussed Thompson in their social media exchange.

However, Alexander later confessed she fabricated the photos but still doubled down on her paternity claims. The altered screengrabs were highlighted in the new cease-and-desist letter sent on Kardashian’s behalf.

The letter obtained by E! reads, “You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn’t say. You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it.” Kardashian’s attorney also asked why Alexander had been “harassing” Kardashian when her young son “was not conceived during Khloé’s and Tristan’s relationship.”

“Khloé has no involvement in Mr. Thompson’s lawsuit,” the attorney continued. “However, she may soon have a defamation lawsuit of her own against you if you fail to immediately cease-and-desist from defaming her and portraying her in an offensive false light.”

Kardashian made it clear she wants the “harassment” to stop, or she could be filing a lawsuit like Thompson.