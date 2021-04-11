Mending fences? Kris Jenner seemingly sent daughter Kylie Jenner‘s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods a gift two years after the model’s bombshell cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

In videos posted to the 23-year-old’s Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 10, she showed off PR boxes from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s new brand Safely, which is a cleaning products line she started alongside Chrissy Teigen. In addition to the boxes of products, the package also included flowers and a card.

The present comes over two years after Jordyn’s cheating scandal with the NBA player, 30, rocked the Kardashian-Jenner family. In February 2019, the Sacrifice star kissed the athlete at a party at his house after a long night of clubbing. After the incident, Khloé, 36, and Tristan split — and Jordyn’s friendship with Kylie, 23, also came to an end.

Shortly following the shocking news, the Frst Place founder appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Red Table Talk to share her side of the story. During the interview, she admitted to the kiss but insisted things didn’t go any further. For his part, Tristan denied the claims that he and Jordyn kissed.

Over the last two years, it appears that both Jordyn and the famous family have moved on in their own ways. Khloé reconciled her relationship with the Boston Celtics player while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020, while Jordyn started dating boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns in September 2020.

In February 2021, the Good American founder revealed that she is totally over the drama from the scandal. “I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with,” Khloé responded to a commenter who asked if Kylie and Jordyn could be friends again. “Never once have I ever — and I mean EVER — told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do.”

She added that there is no beef between her and Jordyn anymore. “I have no ill feelings toward ANYONE!!! Truly,” Khloé wrote. “My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F—K UP!”

It seems things have possibly improved in Jordyn and Kylie’s friendship as well. Less than a month later, the SECNDNTURE founder used the Kylie + Kendall slim filter by user sasha_soul_art on her Instagram Stories as she gave fans a tour of her boyfriend’s Minnesota home.