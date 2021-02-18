It’s been two years since Khloé Kardashian‘s off-again, on-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods and yet … people can’t seem to let it go!

After a Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan account on Instagram shared a season 20 promo of Tristan, 29, and Kim Kardashian discussing the professional basketball player’s relationship with Khloé, 36, one user commented, “So … is Kylie allowed to be friends with [Jordyn] again?”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, this line of questioning is hardly anything new for the Good American founder, but this time, she decided to shut it down. “I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister, or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever, and I mean EVER, told my sister who she can be friends with,” Khloé began.

“She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!!” the E! personality added. “She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!!”

Khloé concluded her rebuttal by making it clear she has moved on from the cheating scandal that took place in February 2019. “By the way, I have no ill feelings toward ANYONE!!!! Truly,” she wrote. “My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F–K UP!”

Khloé and Tristan have experienced a lot of ups and downs following his infidelity. Although they immediately called it quits after his encounter with Jordyn, the couple, who shares daughter True Thompson, managed to reconcile their differences.

“They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever,” a source told In Touch in September 2020. “Having another child together is definitely on the cards and possibly even a wedding in the future.”

Since then, Khloé, Tristan and True, who turns 3 years old in April, are spending plenty of time together as a family. The Revenge Body host and her toddler even travel back and from Los Angeles to Boston, where Tristan plays for the Celtics.

As for Jordyn, 23, she and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, who confirmed their relationship in September 2020, are going strong. While she and Kylie, 23, haven’t publicly spoken in years, the SECNDNTURE founder assured she only has positive feelings about her former BFF.

“I love her … that’s my homie” Jordyn told Cosmopolitan U.K. for her September 2019 cover story. “I hope everything falls into place and that we all can grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier. A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”