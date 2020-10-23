Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Does time heal all wounds? In February 2019, KUWTK fans everywhere were shaken to the core after news broke that Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods hooked up with Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, after a night of partying at SHOREbar in Santa Monica.

“Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling and holding hands. Tristan was rubbing her ass,” a source detailed to In Touch at the time. “It was surreal. We couldn’t believe it.” Jordyn later claimed she and the professional athlete, 29, only “kissed” without “tongue” or “passion” during a March 2019 appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk.

While hearts undoubtedly broke for Khloé, 36, who shares 2-year-old daughter True Thompson with Tristan, more people were interested to see how the shocking infidelity would affect Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship. After all, the makeup mogul, 23, and the up-and-coming actress, also 23, had been inseparable for years.

“Kylie was devastated by the news about Jordyn and still isn’t over the situation,” a source told Us Weekly in April 2019. “Jordyn was like a sister to her.” To find out where Kylie and Jordyn stand today, keep reading.

Is Kylie Jenner still friends with Jordyn Woods?

Following the scandal, Jordyn and Kylie kept their distance — in person and on social media. As of October 2020, they still don’t follow each other on Instagram. Moreover, Kylie doesn’t follow Jordyn’s mom, Elizabeth, or her little sister, Jodie.

As for the Secndnture founder, the only two members of the Kar-Jenner family she follows on Instagram are Kim Kardashian‘s husband, Kanye West, and Kylie’s off-again, on-again boyfriend, Travis Scott. (Neither Travis, 29, nor Kanye, 43, follow her back.)

That said, if you scroll back far enough, all of Kylie and Jordyn’s BFF photos haven’t been deleted — including those featuring Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster. Ultimately, they haven’t publicly interacted on the internet in nearly two years.

However, Kylie uploaded a YouTube video titled “Rating My Halloween Costumes” in October 2020, wherein she included a 2015 selfie with Jordyn. While the almost-billionaire didn’t directly acknowledge the picture, Kylie did say “we had a good night.”

Have Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods seen each other since the cheating scandal?

If you want to get technical, yes. At the time of the unfortunate ordeal, Jordyn was living with Kylie. So, it stands to reason they had to interact while she was packing up her belongings and moving out. At first, Jordyn moved back in with her mom and sister. By May of that year, she had a place of her own.

Since then, it’s likely the Los Angeles natives have crossed paths. For starters, they have a handful of mutual friends — including Megan Thee Stallion, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, Hailey Baldwin, Jaden Smith and more. In fact, Kylie hung out with Megan, 25, in July and some fans speculated that Jordyn was present.

What we know for certain is that Kylie and Jordyn haven’t bad-mouthed each other in the time since everything went down. “I love her … that’s my homie,” the model told Cosmopolitan U.K. in October 2019. “I hope everything falls into place and that we all can grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

