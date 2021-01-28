Kendall Jenner Says Exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are ‘Definitely Made for Each Other’

Are exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick endgame material? Kendall Jenner sure seems to think so! “They’re definitely made for each other,” the supermodel said during a season 20 promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians that dropped on Thursday, January 28. “They’re supposed to be together.”

Prior to Kendall’s scene, Kim Kardashian revealed she saw the Poosh.com founder, 41, and the Flip It Like Disick producer, 37, who dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and share kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, “asleep together on the couch.”

In summer 2020, it looked like Kourtney and Scott were possibly going to give things another go after the Talentless founder called it quits with his girlfriend of nearly three years, Sofia Richie. However, since then, both coparents have moved on with other people.

Scott is dating Lisa Rinna‘s 19-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, while Kourtney is involved with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The E! personality and the songwriter, 45, have been friends and neighbors for years. That said, their relationship recently turned romantic.

“Travis and Kourtney have moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on Monday, January 25. “The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition. They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

According to the insider, Travis “always found Kourtney super sexy” and is “over the moon to be in the relationship.” For her part, Kourtney finds their blossoming connection “easy” and “there’s no game playing or anything like that.”

Thankfully, the Kardashian-Jenners are A-OK with Kourtney’s new man. “They’ve welcomed him into the family,” the source added. “They’re really pleased and are glad to see her happy again. He’s a much better fit for Kourtney and more age-appropriate and mature than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well, and he’s amazing with the kids.“

Even though Scott has found a new love interest “he can’t help feeling slightly jealous” of Kourtney and Travis, noted the insider. “He’s very protective over Kourtney, but ultimately wants to see her happy.”