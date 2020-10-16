Get it, Jordyn Woods! The longtime model and her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, make such a cute couple. The A-list pair made their relationship Instagram official in late September by posting loved-up photos from a trip to Mexico for Jordyn’s 23rd birthday.

“I found you, then I found me,” Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend captioned her post at the time, while the professional basketball player wrote, “There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights.” Additionally, Karl-Anthony tagged his location as “love.”

Prior to that, there were rumblings that Jordyn and Karl-Anthony were romantically involved but the up-and-coming actress insisted they were just friends. In fact, in August 2019, Jordyn commented, “Karl is like a brother to me” on Instagram after a fan inquired about their relationship. Clearly, a lot has changed since then.

To date, Jordyn has yet to reveal exactly when she and Karl-Anthony decided to step out of the friend zone. That said, the Secndnture founder did open up about their history. “We have been friends for a long time,” Jordyn told Extra on September 29. “Naturally, we both connected about losing a parent at a very young age. So, it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.”

Jordyn lost her father, John Woods, to cancer in 2017, and Karl-Anthony’s mother, Jacqueline Cruz, died in April 2020. Beyond their shared hardships, Jordyn explained the meaning behind her “I found you, then I found me” caption in more depth following fan backlash.

“People were getting on me about the caption, but I just think that when you find the right one, you can learn even more about yourself,” she expressed. “It’s about learning to evolve with someone. The right person will bring a lot out of you.”

