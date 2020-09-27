Jordyn Woods Goes IG Official With New Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns in B-Day Vacay Photos: ‘I Found You’

New man, who dis? Jordyn Woods went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, with a set of steamy beach photos from the model’s 23rd birthday trip to Mexico.

“I found you, then I found me,” the birthday girl — who officially turned 23 on September 23 — captioned the series of three Instagram photos of herself and her new boo, 24, on Saturday, September 26. In one of the snaps, the couple — clad in matching Versace swimwear — wrapped their arms around one another. In another image, the pair cuddled up in the sand as they looked out over the blue ocean.

Jordyn’s closest confidants, a.k.a mom Elizabeth Woods and little sister Jodie Woods, seem to approve of the Minnesota Timberwolves player. “OK, I’m crying,” the talent manager commented on the pics, while the 15-year-old added, “Don’t be shy,” and included eye and lips emojis.

On Thursday, September 24, the Sacrifice star showed off some lavish birthday gifts from her new man. Her haul included a Chanel handbag covered in crystals, several pairs of sneakers, two orange Hermes Birkin bags and a signed Michael Jordan jersey. The starlet captioned the photo, “Jordyn Year,” an homage to the famous basketball player’s jersey number, 23.

Jordyn’s new relationship marks her first foray back onto the dating scene since she made headlines for kissing Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a house party in February 2019. The KUWTK star, 36, and the basketball player, 29, split as a result of the alleged cheating scandal. Khloé and Tristan reconciled in July 2020 — but Jordyn’s once-tight bond with ex-BFF Kylie Jenner still hasn’t quite recovered.

In December 2019, Jordyn told Life & Style exclusively she was open to love if it came her way. “I’ve never been closed [off] to it. I just haven’t been focused on it. If something happens, I’m not closed off to it, but I’m not looking for it either,” she explained, noting she would be interested in a man who had “a good personality, good sense of humor, someone that’s driven, someone that’s passionate about what they do and someone that strives to be the best in what they do.”

