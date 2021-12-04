Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Holiday ‘Mood Board’ With Travis and Their 6 Kids: See Photos

One big happy blended family! Kourtney Kardashian shared her favorite moments so far of the 2021 holidays, and of course they include her fiancé, Travis Barker, and all six of their children.

“Mood board,” Kourtney, 42, captioned her Instagram carousel post on Friday, December 3. The first photo featured the Poosh founder posing with Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya — Travis shares Alabama, 15, Atiana, 22, and son Landon Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Another photo featured a gingerbread house with all of their names, including Travis’ son Landon, 18, and the three children that Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The blended family haven’t hesitated to show their appreciation for one another in the past. Travis, 46, and Atiana’s biological father, Oscar De La Hoya, who both previously dated Shanna, 46, recently made headlines for the Blink-182 drummer’s relationship with his stepdaughter.

During an Instagram Q&A session, a social media user asked Oscar, 48, on Wednesday, December 1, how he feels about Travis “claiming he raised” Atiana.

“I have nothing but respect for my man Travis,” the boxing legend replied via his Instagram Stories that day.

Although Oscar didn’t appear to have tagged along with Kourtney and Travis’ holiday trip, he and the “All the Small Things” musician have been supportive of one another throughout this year.

In the spring, the mixed martial arts promoter left a friendly comment on Travis’ Instagram post, a close-up shot of him, shirtless. “Damn bro you’re cute haha love you bro,” Oscar wrote on May 24, to which Travis responded, “haha love you too brother.”

After having two father figures in her life, Atiana has also become close with her stepdad’s fiancée and future stepmother, supporting her on social media.

“HOTHOTHOT,” Atiana commented on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s Instagram post on September 22, which featured her and Megan Fox wearing matching Skims underwear, sharing an apple.

As for Travis’ biological children, Alabama and Landon have also publicly expressed their appreciation for Kourtney. When the couple announced their engagement in the fall, the brother-sister duo didn’t hold back from congratulating them.

“So happy for you guys. I love [you] both,” Alabama commented on the pair’s October 17 Instagram announcement, while Landon wrote “Congratulations [Kourtney] and [Travis] I’m so happy for you guys love you guys so much,” over a video of the happy couple kissing.

Regarding all the PDA that their dad and Kourtney have shown over the course of their relationship, since going Instagram official in February, the teens aren’t even “bothered” by it, a source previously told Life & Style on October 7.

“Of course, they roll their eyes, but they’re hip kids, they get it,” the insider said. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are one, big happy family.”

Scroll through the gallery to see the blended family’s holiday getaway.