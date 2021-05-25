No shade here! Shanna Moakler’s ex Oscar De La Hoya, with whom she shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya, sent love to Travis Barker on Monday, May 24, amid Shanna’s feud with kids Landon and Alabama Barker.

“Leave me alone,” the Blink-182 drummer, 45, captioned a stylish photo of himself shirtless, showcasing all of his tattoos.

Travis Barker/Instagram

“Damn, bro, [you’re] cute haha love you, bro,” Oscar, 48, commented with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji to which Travis replied, “Haha love you too, brother.”

The iconic boxer and Shanna, 46, started dating in 1997, and she gave birth to daughter Atiana in 1999. The couple split soon after in September 2000. The former Playboy model then married Travis in 2004. They divorced in 2008 after welcoming Landon in 2003 and Alabama in 2005.

The music producer is still extremely close with his former stepdaughter, Atiana, and it appears he’s on very good terms with Oscar. Shanna also seems friendly with the boxer, as they were photographed out to dinner with a group of friends in April.

However, the same cannot be said about Shanna and her two younger children, Landon and Alabama. The teens have been publicly shading their mother via Instagram amid Travis’ relationship with his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

On May 14, Landon clapped back at a TikTok troll who said he was “taking sides” with his dad because of his lavish Calabasas home. “Actually, if you weren’t such a dumbass, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is,” the teen replied.

One day later, Alabama released a lengthy statement on her Instagram Story slamming Shanna and her off-and-on boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” the teen wrote. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Alabama Barker/Instagram

Matthew, 28, told Life & Style in May that he and Shanna “never” cheated on each other during the year they’ve been romantically involved. “Our love is real,” the male model said while noting the pair has experienced “ups and downs.”

Shanna reacted to her kids’ words during an interview with Life & Style in May. “I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” the Rhode Island native said. “Not just about me as a parent but also about my relationship. [Alabama] has a much bigger fan base than I do.”

She added, “What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers … They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”