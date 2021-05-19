Honesty hour. Shanna Moakler’s kids, Landon and Alabama, “have a lot of animosity” toward her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, she admits exclusively to Life & Style. “I don’t really understand why Kourtney [Kardashian] is queen.”

The former Playboy model, 46, explains that her teenagers, whom she shares with Travis Barker, know Matthew, 28, relatively well and have even spent holidays with him, but they haven’t connected.

“They’d been really not nice to him, as well, and he hasn’t done anything except be really supportive to me,” the Skinny Dippers swimsuit model says about the tense situation with Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15. She and Matthew have been dating off-and-on for a year.

The Wedding Singer actress says her kids are “getting Prada” from Kourtney, 42, which may explain their tight-knit relationship, but she still doesn’t understand why Matthew is “getting such a bad rap when he hasn’t done anything” except be “supportive and fun.”

Travis, 45, and Kourtney took their relationship Instagram official in February. The A-listers have actually known each other for years as neighbors and as mutual friends through Kim Kardashian. Landon and Alabama have seemingly grown incredibly close to the Poosh founder in recent months but have been shading their mother via social media.

On May 15, Alabama posted a message on Instagram slamming Shanna and her romance with Matthew.

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” the teen wrote. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Shanna confesses that her daughter’s words hurt. “I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” the Rhode Island native says. “Not just about me as a parent but also about my relationship. [Alabama] has a much bigger fan base than I do.”

She adds, “What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers … They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”

Matthew also told Life & Style earlier this month he and Shanna “never” cheated on each other. “Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another,” the model said. “She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.” He gushed that he looks “forward” to a “future” with Shanna.