Oscar De La Hoya's impressive net worth is thanks to his lengthy career in boxing. The retired boxer has a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Oscar made headlines in December 2021 when he reacted to Shanna’s ex Travis Barker’s (whose net worth is $50 million) close bond with his daughter, Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya. Oscar and Shanna welcomed Atiana in 1999, just one year before the couple called it quits in 2000. The former Miss USA later moved on with the Blink-182 drummer, marrying him in 2004 then divorcing him in 2008.

“How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?” a social media user asked the mixed martial arts promoter in an Instagram Q&A on December 1.

“I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker,” the former boxer replied.

Although Travis did not outwardly say he raised Atiana as the Instagram user claimed, he and Oscar’s daughter still have a positive relationship. She has shown support for Travis’ new fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, as their relationship grew more serious throughout the year.

“HOTHOTHOT” Atiana commented on Kourtney’s Instagram post on September 22, featuring her and Megan Fox wearing matching black Skims underwear, sharing an apple.

Oscar De La Hoya Was an Olympian

The boxing legend first won the national Junior Olympics when he was 15 years old, later earning the nickname, “The Golden Boy,” for his amateur career.

He later won a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games after he graduated from high school.

Oscar’s professional boxing career spans over 17 years, having obtained 10 world titles in multiple weight classes.

Oscar De La Hoya Was Nominated for a Grammy

Outside of boxing, Oscar was also a recording artist. He released his English and Spanish album, Oscar, for which he received a Grammy nod in 2000.

Oscar De La Hoya Partnered With Various Brands

After ending his professional boxing career in 2009, Oscar explored other business ventures. For starters, he later released his own clothing line with Title Boxing.

He also had partnerships with several well-known brands, including Xbox 360 and PS3.

Oscar De La Hoya Is the President of His Own MMA Firm

As he ventured into other business deals, Oscar also began his own mixed martial arts promotion group in Los Angeles, aptly called Golden Boy Promotions. He is the president of the firm.

Not only that, but the retired boxer also founded the organization Golden Boy Partners, which assists urban Latino communities in building residential and retail establishments.