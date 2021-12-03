Proud dad! Oscar De La Hoya and daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, have remained very close over the years, and their cutest photos prove it.

The famed boxer and Shanna welcomed their only child together in 1999. Oscar has five other children from different relationships. As for Shanna, she went on to have two kids — son Landon and daughter Alabama — with ex-husband Travis Barker.

When the former beauty queen married the Blink-182 drummer in 2004, Atiana was only 5 and has become like a daughter to Travis. The young artist also appeared on the couple’s MTV reality show, Meet the Barkers, two years later.

“It was like, ‘There are going to be people in the house, pretend that they’re not there,’ ” Atiana recalled during an interview with Page Six. “And they truly did just follow us around. I feel like reality TV is so different now than it was back then.”

She added, “It’s definitely nice to [watch episodes now] because I was so little, I don’t remember a lot … It’s something I cherish.”

Even after the Can I Say author’s divorce from Shanna in 2008, he and his stepdaughter still spend a lot of time together.

That’s not to say there’s any saltiness between Oscar and Travis. The fighter addressed the topic during an Instagram Q&A on December 1.

“How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?” one social media user asked, to which Oscar responded, “I have nothing but respect for my man [Travis Barker].”

Although the musician has never publicly made those claims, he’s known to be a very present parent in his kids’ lives.

“My mom [passed away] when I was 16. I had a rough childhood, you know what I mean, but it made me strong I want a certain thing for my children. I just want to be in their life,” Travis previously told People. “I don’t want nannies raising my kids.”

That’s not the only time the California native has talked about the importance of being around his young ones as they grow up.

“Spending time with my kids is so important,” he told Nylon. “And spending time with someone I love is so important. And just both those things make being creative and making music so much better.”

That being said, fatherhood definitely tops Travis’ list of accomplishments. “I love being a dad. I always say that’s my best,” he gushed. “It’s better than any song I’ve ever made or any accomplishment I’ve ever had or I’ve done. I feel like being a dad, just nothing compares.”

