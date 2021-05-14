Feeling the love! Travis Barker’s cutest photos with kids Landon and Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, prove he’s an amazing father.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, is also very close with former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, who is the daughter of Shanna, 46, and ex Oscar De La Hoya. Travis was married to the mother of his children from 2004 until 2006, but they remained amicable while raising their little ones.

The exes lived under the same roof until 2014, despite no longer being romantically involved, and Travis even briefly moved back in amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. He is now dating Kourtney Kardashian.

“The kids’ best interest is what we all have in mind – there’s nothing else. Our relationship was so long ago. We’re just being friends,” the rocker told People in 2016 about his dynamic with Shanna. “Doing the best coparenting is the most important thing.”

Landon, 17, and Alabama, 16, had a huge impact on Travis’ life. The Can I Say author began running to stay in good health for his children.

“I first laced up for a serious run the day I found out my ex-wife was pregnant with our son, Landon,” the California native told Runner’s World in 2017. “I came home from the doctor’s office and ran to the freeway, which was four miles away. I’d never really run for fun before, but I did it every day until he was born. I was going to be responsible for someone and be a role model. That was the beginning of being in shape.”

He had to momentarily quit his passion following a tragic 2008 plane crash that left four people dead and the drummer critically injured.

“Sixty-five percent of my body was burned, and my right foot was almost amputated,” he recalled. “Doctors told me, ‘You will probably never run again. You may not play drums again.’ The minute they said that, those became challenges for me. Once I taught myself to walk again in the hospital, the first thing I wanted to do was play drums and run.”

Luckily, he is still able to run and considers it one of go-to hobbies. “I’ve been sober since the accident, but I’ve replaced all my bad addictions with good ones,” Travis said. “Now I get high off running.”

