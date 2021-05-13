Growing Up in the Spotlight! See Alabama Barker’s Transformation Over the Years

Like most celebrity kids, Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, has grown up in the spotlight. In fact, audiences were first introduced to the Calabasas, California, native during season two of their family’s reality TV show, Meet the Barkers, in 2006.

Since then, the now-teenager has become a very successful social media influencer. Boasting over one million followers on TikTok alone, it’s clear Alabama is building a fanbase separate from her well-known parents. That said, it certainly doesn’t hurt that Travis is dating Kourtney Kardashian!

After all, the Poosh.com founder is one of the biggest A-listers in the world, a fact that’s hardly lost on Alabama. The aspiring model “loves” Kourtney, a source previously told In Touch, adding that Alabama thinks the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “cool.”

As for Kourtney becoming a more permanent part of Alabama’s life, the high schooler and her brother, Landon Barker, are “all for” Travis and the E! personality getting married “if that’s what they want,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style.

Additionally, when it comes to the Blink-182 drummer’s extreme PDA with Kourtney on Instagram, Alabama and Landon “aren’t bothered by it,” the source added. “Of course, they roll their eyes, but they’re hip kids, they get it.”

Their mom, on the other hand, isn’t exactly a fan of it! “I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? Yes,” Shanna told People in a May 2021 interview.

“The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding,” the former Playboy Playmate, who was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008, added. “Our daughter is named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that … I just think it’s weird.”

Despite her discomfort, Shanna assured she has “no ill will” toward Kourtney. “As long as she’s good to my children, that’s truly all I really care about.”

