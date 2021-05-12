Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Enjoy Fun Day Out With His Kids and Her Daughter Penelope

Family’s day out! Travis Barker and girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian had a fun day in the sun with his kids, son Landon and daughter Alabama, as well as Kourtney’s only daughter, Penelope Disick, on Tuesday, May 11.

In an adorable video posted to the 46-year-old’s Instagram Stories, Travis recorded the foursome racing one another on the grass. Though it was unclear who won, little Penelope, 8, came up last behind her mom, 42.

The same day, Alabama, 15, seemingly shaded her mom, Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler, during a TikTok video in which she lip-synched “The Letter” by Kehlani. “And every girl needs a mother/ And damn it, I needed you/ Instead you dug for cover/ And you ran from the truth/ And like kids do/ You waited around for proof,” read the lyrics the blonde beauty recited in the footage.

The musician and the former Miss USA, 45, divorced in 2008 — and she claims the pair are dedicated to coparenting their teenagers. “The one thing that we do agree on, even though we didn’t work out romantically, is putting our kids first — and that’s one thing that we’ve always agreed on,” Shanna revealed on the “Let’s Get Raw with Rori” podcast in February.

Photgrapher Group/MEGA; Travis Barker/Instagram; Scott Disick/Instagram

She added, “We do what’s best for our kids. You know, we have shared custody, but we don’t even really go by an agreement anymore. You know, we just kind of work together.”

The Poosh founder and the drummer sparked romance rumors in January and went public with their relationship less than a month later. The happy couple were neighbors and friends for many years before their connection became something more.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider previously gushed to Life & Style about her feelings for the former Aquabats member. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The source noted, “Travis has brought something out in her that has completely freed her. Her guard is down when she’s with him and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks. This is Kourtney’s time to enjoy herself and she’s taking full advantage of it.”