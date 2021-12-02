It takes a village? Oscar De La Hoya revealed how he really feels about Travis Barker while addressing claims about his 22-year-old daughter Atiana shared with ex Shanna Moakler.

“How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?” one social media user questioned the boxing legend, 48, during an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, December 1.

“I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker,” Oscar replied, confirming there is no ill will between them. Like Travis, 46, the mixed martial arts promoter was previously romantically involved with Shanna, 46. They dated from 1997 to 2000.

The former Miss USA later tied the knot with Travis in 2004, welcoming two children together Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, and remaining together for four years until their divorce was finalized in 2008.

To be fair, Travis never said that he “raised” Atiana, but they do have a strong bond today. And it seems Oscar and Travis also have a solid friendship.

Earlier this year, Oscar left a nice comment on one of the “Papercuts” drummer’s Instagram photos and fans were loving to see it.

“Leave me alone,” Travis captioned a stylish photo of himself showcasing all his tattoos in May 2021. “Damn, bro, [you’re] cute haha love you, bro,” Oscar wrote in the comments. “Haha love you too, brother,” Travis responded.

Atiana has also shown love to Travis’ relationship with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, even joining the famous family on fun-filled vacations.

In June, Kourtney and Travis showed support to Atiana too by attending the release party for her first Galore magazine cover story.

Travis and Kourtney had been friends and neighbors long before going Instagram official as a couple in January 2021. The musician proposed to the Poosh founder at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, on October 17, and it looks like fans can expect to see a glimpse into their nuptials in the future.

Kris Jenner has “already been negotiating terms and conditions” for Kourtney and Travis’ wedding to be shown on their family’s new Hulu show, a source exclusively told In Touch. “[Kris has] welcomed Travis into the family with open arms.”