Stepmom material! Kourtney Kardashian gushed over boyfriend Travis Barker‘s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, in honor of her first magazine cover for Galore on Friday, June 25.

“INSANE,” the 42-year-old commented on a set of four professional photos from the 22-year-old’s cover story. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also included the red heart and mind-blown emojis in her comment. The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker, 45, were also spotted attending the launch party for the issue alongside Atiana hours after Kourtney left the sweet comment.

Instagram

The reality star and the musician first sparked romance rumors in January and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later — and since they’ve gone public, Travis’ kids have fallen more and more in love with his new girlfriend.

An insider previously revealed to Life & Style that his two biological children, Landon and Alabama, think Kourtney is “cool” and are thrilled she has become so close with the family. “His 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, loves Kourtney. [Alabama] follows her on social media and loves her style,” the source revealed at the time. “His 17-year-old son, Landon, is just happy that his dad is dating.”

Atiana — whom Travis’ ex wife Shanna Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya — also adores the former E! personality. “Like Alabama, she grew up watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and thinks Kourtney is pretty cool,” the insider noted.

Kourtney shares three kids of her own — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — with ex Scott Disick.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is totally on board with the blossoming romance — and they think “marriage is almost certain” for the couple, the insider previously gushed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The source added, “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”