She’s getting smaller! Though Kim Kardashian has only admitted to getting Botox, there’s long been speculation she’s had everything from lip and cheek fillers to breast and butt implants. Now an insider exclusively tells Life & Style the 43-year-old is undoing some of the excess, downsizing her boobs from 34D to 34B. “They were getting uncomfortable and giving her backaches,” says the source. “They still look great but are more in proportion to her body.”

Next up, the reality star — who dropped 20-plus pounds in 2023 — is eyeing her famous derriere. “She never thought she’d be this skinny in her life,” explains the source. “The only problem is her butt isn’t shrinking alongside the rest of her.” The goal is to look like waify supermodel Kate Moss. “Kim’s into ’90s grunge aesthetic right now,” adds the source. “Which means no big boobs or butt!”