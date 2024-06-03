Jennifer Aniston Stuns in Red Dress After Plastic Surgery Visit

Jennifer Aniston finally ditched her beloved little black dresses for a pop of color. She donned a plunging red figure-hugging frock at an Emmy’s “For Your Consideration” event for The Morning Show on Sunday, June 2.

The Friends alum, 55, rocked her shorter, shoulder length hairstyle, while showing off her toned body, thanks to her Pvolve workouts.

The event held at Paramount Studios marked Jennifer’s second major public appearance since she was photographed along with pal Sandra Bullock leaving an upscale plastic surgery center in Greenwich, Connecticut, on March 27.

They spent time together at The Retreat at Split Rock, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. This cosmetic surgery center specializes in upper and lower facelifts that cost between $50,000 to $100,000. The ladies were seen leaving the office of elite plastic surgeon Dr. Neil A. Gordon, who specialize in “facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty.”