Friends like these are unforgettable! Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunited for an Uber Eats Super Bowl 2024 commercial four months after the death of their costar Matthew Perry.

The commercial, which was shared by Uber Eats on Tuesday, February 6, featured Jennifer, 54, getting an Uber Eats delivery of flowers and beauty products. The person handing off her order remarked, “I didn’t know you could get all this stuff from Uber Eats. I gotta remember that.”

“Well, you know what they say, in order to remember something, you’ve gotta forget something else. Make a little room,” Jen replied.

The commercial then cut to other people forgetting things to make room for Uber Eats knowledge. That included Victoria and David Beckham, who couldn’t recall the name of her group the Spice Girls, and Jelly Roll, who forgot that he had tattoos on his face. Usher also made a cameo, where he said that he hoped he could play a Super Bowl someday, forgetting that he’s the halftime performer for Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. Meanwhile, David, 57, ran into Jennifer on set, and she couldn’t remember who he was.

“Worked together for 10 years,” David said to try to jog her memory.

“Ten years! You were great,” Jennifer replied, although she still didn’t remember the Ross Geller actor.

“Like I’d forget 10 years of my life,” she joked as she walked away.

David concluded, “I hate this town.”

Jennifer and David’s reunion came months after Matthew’s death at 54 years old on October 28, 2023. At the time, the Friends actor was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home after an apparent drowning. His official cause of death was later ruled as the acute effects of ketamine by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner on December 15, 2023.

Two days after Matthew’s death, his Friends costars — including Jennifer, David, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow — shared a joint statement in which they mourned the loss.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Over the next few days, the stars all shared their own social media posts remembering Matthew.

Though the 17 Again star’s death was tragic, it brought the rest of his castmates together, a source exclusively told Life & Style in November 2023.

“His death has left a huge hole in the hearts of his former cast members,” the insider said. “They’re processing it in different ways and sharing when they’re ready. If there is any good news, it’s that the cast is even closer than ever before.”