Victoria and David Poke Fun at Rolls-Royce Scene in Super Bowl Ad

Tell the truth, babes. David and Victoria Beckham poked fun at their viral Rolls-Royce scene from the Beckham documentary during an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial – and it’s brilliant.

The couple sat in a similar spot as they did during their documentary, while the former Spice Girl, 49, wore a T-shirt that read, “My dad has a Rolls-Royce.”

“So, David and I are going to be in a little commercial,” Victoria said directly to the camera in the advertisement released on Tuesday, January 30. The professional soccer legend, 48, crept from a corner doorway and repeatedly told her to “be honest.” So, she did.

“OK, it’s during the big baseball game,” the family matriarch revealed as David approved the take, telling her to emphasize that it’s a “big baseball game.”

“Oh, and tell them about Jessica Aniston,” David added in a joking reference to Jennifer Aniston, leading Victoria to respond, “Jessica Aniston is gonna be in it too.”

The hilarious commercial was a spoof of their October 2023 Beckham documentary when Victoria attempted to appeal to viewers by claiming that she came from a “very ​working-class” family. However, David knew she was stretching the truth about her upbringing and interrupted her confessional interview to urge her to “be honest.”

“What car did your dad drive you to school in?” the former professional athlete told his wife, to which she blurted, “It’s not a simple answer, it depends!”

“OK, in the ​’80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce,” Victoria admitted.

A 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost sedan is currently priced at an estimated $340,500, while a newer model like the 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom sedan costs about $460,000.

Victoria Beckham/ TikTok

Victoria shared the witty commercial on her TikTok account the same day it was released and fans couldn’t get enough of the clip.

“I need a shirt that says ‘Victoria’s dad had a Rolls Royce,’” one fan joked as another person wrote, “Victoria’s humor is so underrated.”

Others shared their liking toward David’s honesty and impeccable creeping-in-the-corner skills.

“David should be voice of realness in every TV show, peaking from the corner,” a third fan commented.

One month after the four-part Netflix documentary premiered, the self-titled apparel founder cashed in on the viral moment by launching her own “My dad has a Rolls-Royce” shirt, which is the same one she wore for the Super Bowl commercial.

The fashion garment is still available on the Victoria Beckham website and is currently retailing for ​€​110.