David and Victoria Beckham's Children: Meet Their 4 Kids

First came love for Victoria and David Beckham and then came babies! The couple met during a picture-perfect introduction at a charity football match at the Manchester United stadium in 1997, and became almost inseparable. They welcomed their first child, Brooklyn Beckham, two years later, just months before their Luttrellstown Castle wedding near Dublin.

The U.K. natives have since welcomed three kids and have given fans a glimpse inside their posh family life.

Brooklyn Beckham

The eldest of the bunch was born on March 4, 1999. Brooklyn pursued a photography degree at Parsons School of Design at the New School in New York in 2017. However, he did not complete his freshman year and never re-enrolled. That being said, he still works in photography while also dabbling in culinary arts.

As for his personal life, Brooklyn married wife Nicola Peltz in April 2022 after more than two years of dating.

David and Victoria gave their son marriage advice before his nuptials, telling the newlyweds, “Just love each other, try and not worry about anything, and keep working.”

“[And] just try and have fun,” Brooklyn recalled of his folks to E!’s Daily Pop that August.

Though he doesn’t need a special occasion to boast about his wife, Brooklyn gushed over the Transformers actress for their one-year wedding anniversary.

“1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

Romeo James Beckham

Victoria and David welcomed their second child on September 1, 2002. Romeo was hospitalized a handful of times throughout his childhood and was diagnosed with epilepsy, a neurological disorder that results in seizures. After his condition was made public, he was no longer photographed by paparazzi.

Despite suffering from epilepsy, Romeo became a child model and worked for high fashion brands. He later followed in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a soccer career in his teen years and made his professional debut in 2021. Romeo is currently signed by Brentford Football Club and is sponsored by Puma.

When he’s off the field, Romeo spends his time with longtime girlfriend and model Mia Regan.

Cruz David Beckham

Cruz joined his parents and older brothers on February 20, 2005. The celebrity kid proved to have a giving heart and creative talents like his mother when he released his debut song “If Every Day Was Christmas,” to raise money for charity.

He has also served the Beckham face professionally when he landed his first magazine cover in 2022. In the photo, Cruz bared it all by only wearing underwear and donning a vibrant pink buzzcut hairstyle.

Cruz shares a love for cooking, like Brooklyn, and enjoys family time.

Harper Seven Beckham

The fourth time is a charm! David and Victoria welcomed their little princess on July 10, 2011, and the youngest of the Beckham brood is definitely the center of the family’s world.

That being said, she embraces her childhood and loves being active in extracurricular activities. Victoria opened up about raising a daughter in 2022, revealing that Harper “isn’t on social media,” because she doesn’t want her daughter to experience online cruelty.

While she may have a megastar mom, Harper didn’t approve of Victoria’s Spice Girls wardrobe.

“She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,’” Victoria recalled to Vogue Australia at the time. “Then David piped up and said, ‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.’ And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not.’ We’ll see.”

Harper has accumulated a fun girl squad and has become friends with Drew Barrymore‘s daughters, Olive and Frankie, and Selena Gomez’s little sister, Gracie. Not to mention, she has become BFFs with sister-in-law ,Nicola.