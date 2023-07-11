Permanent gift? Nicola Peltz and sister-in-law Harper Beckham had a girly moment and got matching butterfly tattoos for the youngster’s 12th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper 7. you are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever??) [sic],” the Transformers actress captioned her birthday tribute to Harper via Instagram on Monday, July 10.

In addition to the sweet message, Nicola, 28, included her favorite photos with Harper, which included a snapshot of them showing off their fresh ink and their favorite throwback moments over the years. The Bates Motel star got the tiny tattoo on her lower back while Harper, who is the youngest child of Victoria and David Beckham, got her design on the side of her right rib cage.

Nicola did not disclose if the tattoos were permanent or temporary, leading her online followers to go into a frenzy in the comments section.

“A 12 yr old getting a tattoo. You’re a beautfiul girl happy birthday but the tattoo is a no for me [sic],” one person commented, while a second person wrote, “Please tell me that’s a fake tattoo on this 11 year old.”

Courtesy of Nicola Peltz/ Instagram

However, the other half of online fans defended Nicola and Harper, claiming that the cute ink was nothing more than a non-permanent tattoo.

A third person chimed in, “Have people really never heard of stick-on tattoos?? Lmao,” while another fan wrote, “Cannot believe that so many people here cannot tell the difference between the real tatt and transferrable … jokes.”

While everyone else was on the hunt to solve the tattoo gate, Victoria showed her love for the post by commenting multiple heart emojis.

Nicola has publicly shared her love for Harper since she started dating husband Brooklyn Beckham, especially after they wed in April 2022.

“I wanted a little sister so bad, and Harper is the sweetest. I have the coolest little sister,” Nicola gushed to The Times in October 2022, sharing that the youngest Beckham kid always “sends her Snapchats.”

That being said, Nicola shared her sweet bond with Harper years before she married Brooklyn and would post their sister dates, which included shopping and sleepovers.

In 2020, the New York native posted a mirror selfie of the pair, while revealing that Harper is the “sweetest most loving and beautiful little human” she knows.