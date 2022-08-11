Her own money! Nicola Peltz may come from a pretty wealthy family, but the actress’ net worth is staggering all on its own. The Bates Motel star has made a name for herself in Hollywood, and since nabbing some starring roles, her paychecks keep growing. Keep reading for details on her net worth.

What Is Nicola Peltz’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the New York native has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Not only has her money come from acting projects, but modeling gigs and more.

How Does Nicola Peltz Make Money?

She appeared as Bradley Martin in the show Bates Motel from 2013 to 2015 before departing from the role. Nicola has since been cast in movies like Back Roads, Our House, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Holidate, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson and more.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I started acting when I was about 11, turning 12. I took a drama class when I was little, and it was the only class that I really loved and was drawn to. I asked my mom if I could try acting, and my parents were like, ‘Absolutely not, we live an hour from Manhattan, you’re playing ice hockey, stick to that.’ Basically, I annoyed her so much that she finally gave in and she said I could meet with a manager,” Nicola recalled to CR Fashion Book in November 2021. “I’m not kidding you, I begged the woman to take me. She’s like, ‘Oh, have you done anything? Have you acted anything? Have you been the lead in your school play?’ And I was like, No, I’ve done nothing, but if you do not take me on my mom said I’m not allowed to bring it up to her till I’m 18. I think she just felt so bad for me, but she took me. I booked my very first job with the Manhattan Theatre Club called Blackbird with Jeff Daniels and Alison Pill. I did 108 shows and I loved it so much, then my parents were like she really does love it and worked hard. They said the number one thing is you better work your ass off, so now they support me.”

Other than acting, Nicola has racked up some pretty profitable modeling gigs with various brands and high-fashion magazines, including British Vogue and V Magazine, among others.

Who Is Nicola Peltz’s Father?

Nicola’s father is Nelson Peltz, a businessman and investor who founded investment firm Trian Fund Management. According to Forbes, he has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion.

While Nicola hasn’t said much publicly about her father, the budding star did thank Nelson after her April 2022 wedding to Brooklyn Beckham. “Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life,” Nicola wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of her and her father. “You’re the wind beneath my wings.”

Do Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Have a Prenup?

Ahead of their wedding, the Daily Mail reported that the couple signed a prenup. Brooklyn, for his part, has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, his parents — David and Victoria Beckham — also have money in the bank. Celebrity Net Worth estimates their combined net worth to be $450 million.