Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife Nicola Peltz Always Slays in a Bikini! See the Actress’ Swimsuit Pictures

Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, Nicola Peltz, has made a name for herself in the entertainment business. The Last Airbender actress is famous for her main role in the A&E series Bates Motel, which she starred in for two seasons. While she’s not landing her next role or spending time with her famous husband, Nicola sometimes enjoys some time off to relax on the beach, opting for a stylish bikini or bathing suit!

“Swimming is not my strong suit,” the Westchester County, New York, native captioned an Instagram carousel post in October 2020, featuring various shots of her underwater in what appeared to be a lavender two-piece.

Despite her cheeky caption, Nicola seemed to have a knack for swimming, as she effortlessly posed while under the water for the camera in several images.

Aside from staying poolside, the Holidate actress also seemingly enjoys a good beach day.

“Camcorder chronicles,” Nicola captioned a separate Instagram post in September 2020, featuring one photo of her wearing a multi-colored swimsuit.

Ever since she began dating Victoria and David Beckham’s son in late 2019, Nicola and her new husband went on some fun vacays and adventures together.

“Honeymooners,” the Transformers: The Last Knight star wrote via Instagram in July 2022, just three months after their wedding. “I love you, my forever.”

In the adorable photos, Nicola and Brooklyn shared a sweet kiss in front of a scenic background of fireworks while the two were seemingly on a boat ride.

The happy couple got engaged just four months after making their relationship Instagram official in January 2020.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx [sic],” Brooklyn captioned an Instagram post in July 2020. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx [sic].”

Nicola’s mother-in-law then proudly shared the announcement via her own Instagram account, congratulating the two on their engagement.

“The MOST exciting news!!” the former Spice Girl wrote that month. “We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x [sic].”

Although Nicola is over-the-moon in love with Brooklyn, she still enjoys a moment to herself every now and then, whether it be a quick trip to the beach or spending time by a pool to cool off alone.

