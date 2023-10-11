David and Victoria Beckham have been making headlines because of their marriage and four children for more than two decades. However, their October 2023 Netflix docuseries, Beckham, has sparked an interest in Victoria’s side of the family — her parents, her siblings and her childhood, which she controversially claimed was “working class.” So, what is there to know about her family?

Where Is Victoria Beckham From?

Though she was born in Essex, Victoria was raised Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire, a large village in the U.K.

Who Are Victoria Beckham’s Parents?

Victoria was born on April 17, 1974, to parents Jacqueline Doreen Adams (née Cannon) and Anthony William Adams. Her mom had two jobs as an insurance clerk and hairdresser. Meanwhile, Victoria’s dad worked as an electronics engineer. Together, the couple founded an electronics wholesale business that did fairly well, which allowed the family to live comfortably.

Does Victoria Beckham Have Any Siblings?

Victoria is the oldest of three children. She has a sister named Louise, who has four kids of her own with ex-husband Darren Flood. The two divorced in 2014. Before Darren, she was married to Hayden Isted, but they got divorced in 2007. Like Victoria, Louise once owned a boutique called Hidden Closet in Hoddesdon, England. She reportedly also worked at a COVID-19 testing center.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham

Victoria also has a younger brother named Christian. He leads a private life and stays out of the spotlight.

Did Victoria Beckham Have a ‘Working Class’ Childhood?

One scene from the Beckham doc has gone viral and stirred up controversy for Victoria. In a sit-down interview, the Spice Girls alum claimed that she grew up “very, very working class,” although David quickly interjected by telling her to “be honest” and share what kind of car her father drove. After dodging the question for a bit, Victoria revealed that her dad drove a Rolls Royce in the ‘80s, which isn’t typically a “working class” car. The singer revealed that she often felt ashamed of her father’s wealthy-looking vehicle and refused to let him drop her off at school in it.

Speaking of school, Victoria received her secondary education at St. Mary’s High School in Cheshunt. Then, at 17 years old, she studied dance and modeling at Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom, Surrey, which costs up to £19,200 (about $23,570) in fees today, according to their website. Back in the ‘90s, it likely cost around £3,200 (or about $3,928), as Grazia Daily U.K. notes.

In 2017, Victoria gave British Vogue a tour of her lavish childhood home, which she said her parents bought “as a shell” to fix up.

“My dad worked really hard to have the money for us to have a nice house, so Mum would not let us stick posters up and I wouldn’t let my kids stick posters up,” she told the publication in her interview. “My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can’t do it, my dad, he just wouldn’t hear it. He’d say, ‘What do you mean you can’t do it? Why? Why?’ And I do that to my own children as well.”