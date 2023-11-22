In the hours after Matthew Perry’s death on October 28, all of Hollywood rushed to post tributes to 54-year-old actor on social media. Conspicuously absent, however, was anything from his Friends co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. Calling themselves “a family” two days later, they issued a joint statement, relaying: “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve.”

The time to say more came on November 14. Over a 24-hour period, his sitcom colleagues, one by one, began giving fans a glimpse of their sorrow and enduring love for Matthew on Instagram. The Matthew only they knew.

While David, 57, reminisced about everything from his late pal’s comedic chops to his generosity, Lisa, 60, recalled bonding over “poker” and laughing until “my muscles ached and tears poured down my face” with “brilliant” Matthew. “His death has left a huge hole in the hearts of his former cast members,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’re processing it in different ways and sharing when they’re ready. If there is any good news, it’s that the cast is even closer than ever before.”

Matt, 56, was actually the first to post. Alongside a series of photos of himself with Matthew, he wrote: “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.”

Courteney, 59, provided her own peek at how Matthew would combine work and play with his longtime pals. Posting the Friends clip where Monica and Chandler first hook up, she told her online followers how Matthew suggested a funny line for her to utter right before cameras started rolling. “He often did things like that,” she mused. “He was funny and he was kind.” They’re qualities Courteney didn’t take for granted and, like Matt, will never forget. “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you, Matty,” the Shining Vale leading lady wrote, “and I miss you every day.”

At first, Jen, 54, was so shattered, she would sometimes “block out” that Matthew had died, according to the insider. So it’s not surprising that when she finally opened up about him on November 15, she prefaced her Instagram ode by saying, “Oh boy this one has cut deep.” “I’ve been poring over our texts to one another,” she wrote. “Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever.” Indeed, Jen admits saying goodbye to “little brother” Matthew “has been an insane wave of emotions,” but because of him, she won’t ever stop smiling. “Matty, I love you so much,” the Morning Show actress said. “I talk to you every day…sometimes I can almost hear you saying, ‘Could you BE any crazier?’”