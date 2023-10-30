Julia Roberts

Julia appeared on an episode of Friends in early 1996, but her relationship with Matthew began before that. Before Julia landed her role on the sitcom, she told producers that she would guest star if she could be part of Matthew’s character, Chandler Bing’s, storyline. Matthew revealed that he sent Julia flowers when he heard this. The note he included read, “The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers.”

They began communicating via fax for three months. “Three or four times a day I would sit by my fax machine and watch the piece of paper slowly revealing her next missive,” Matthew wrote in his book. “I was so excited that some nights I would find myself out at some party sharing a flirtatious exchange with an attractive woman and cut the conversation short so I could race home and see if a new fax had arrived. Nine times out of ten, one had.”

Once Julia’s episode of Friends aired, the two were already dating after spending New Year’s with her family. However, the romance ended after just two months when Matthew pulled the plug on the relationship.

“Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me,” he admitted. “I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.”