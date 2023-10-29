Was Matthew Perry Married? Inside Relationships

Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023. The Friends alum was not married at the time of his death. However, he had a number of relationships with high-profile women throughout his time in the spotlight.

Matthew reflected on many of these relationships in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. His most recent public relationship was with Molly Hurwitz, who he got engaged to in 2020.

Was Matthew Perry Married?

Although Matthew had plenty of public relationships, he was never married. The closest he got was with Molly, who he started dating in 2018. Matthew proposed to the literary manager in November 2020.

The engagement was short lived, though, as Matthew and Molly split in June 2021. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Matthew said at the time. “I wish Molly the best.”

Did Matthew Perry Have Kids?

Matthew did not have any children, but he had been open about wanting to start a family. In October 2022, just one year before his death, Matthew revealed that he still had hopes about becoming a father.

“I think I’d be great, I really do,” he told PEOPLE. “I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that’s probably why, but I can’t wait.”

Who Did Matthew Perry Date the Longest?

Although Matthew nearly got to the altar with Molly, his longest relationship was actually with Lizzy Caplan. The two dated for six years before their split in 2012.

Getty

Matthew opened up about the relationship in his memoir and revealed that he and the Mean Girls alum started as “friends with benefits.” He also hinted that his fears about getting married led to the split.

“All my fears reared up like a snake,” he shared. “I often think if I’d asked [her to marry me], now we’d have two kids and a house. Instead, I’m some schmuck who’s alone in his house at 53.”

Who Else Did Matthew Perry Date?

One of Matthew’s most high-profile relationships was with Julia Roberts. They dated for a couple months in 1996 after Julia signed up to guest star on an episode of Friends. Matthew recalled the actress wanting to be part of his storyline on the show.

“Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me,” he admitted. “I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unloveable.”

Getty

Matthew’s book also documented the time he was “set up” with Cameron Diaz after her split from Justin Timberlake in 2007, as well as his “make out session in a closet” with Gwyneth Paltrow in 1994. He revealed that he secretly made out with Valerie Bertinelli, too, but they never officially dated.

In the late 1980s, Matthew dated Carrie Fisher’s half-sister, Tricia Fisher, for a few months. They reconnected “while Friends was at its peak,” the actor wrote. “She didn’t abandon me, but old fears crept up, and I ended the relationship,” he explained.

Matthew’s other exes include Gabrielle Allan, Jamie Tarses, Rachel Dunn, Lauren Graham and Natasha Wagner.