Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock Seen at Plastic Surgery Office

Girls’ trip! Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock and Jason Bateman’s wife, Amanda Anka, were spotted leaving an upscale plastic surgery center in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Wednesday, March 27.

The three actresses spent time together at The Retreat at Split Rock, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. This cosmetic surgery center specializes in upper and lower facelifts that cost between $50,000 to $100,000, as well as brow and eye lifts with $30,000 price tags.

Jennifer, 55, Sandra, 59, and Amanda, 55, were seen leaving the office of Dr. Neil A. Gordon, who is a member of a “small, elite group of international facial plastic surgeons” who specialize in “facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty,” his bio on the retreat’s website states. He is “acclaimed for being one of the early pioneers of the deep-plane rhytidectomy,” a commonly-performed type of facelift.

Jennifer appeared to want to stay incognito for the outing, wearing a pair of jeans and a black sweater with a matching floppy hat, a scarf and a brown belt. Meanwhile, Sandra opted for a pair of casual black sweatpants and a white T-shirt under a black puffer jacket and dark sunglasses. She finished off the look with white sneakers. Amanda added a pop of color to the group, wearing a bright red sweater and jeans. She had a black coat slung over her arm.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jen has been candid about plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures in the past, revealing in 2015 that she tried Botox but wasn’t a fan. “People think that I do a lot of [Botox] injections, but I don’t,” she told InStyle. “I’m not saying that I haven’t tried it but I see how it’s a slippery slope. All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me.”

Additionally, in 2018, the Friends alum’s rep told Us Weekly that she had a second rhinoplasty to “correct a deviated septum that was incorrectly done over 12 years ago.”

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

As for Sandra, the Miss Congeniality star was accused of having cheek implants at the 2018 Oscars. However, she shut down the rumors and claimed that she had a puffy face due to allergies during the red carpet.

“I was sick and had allergies, but I was like, ‘I’m just going to go. It’s part of my job, and I’m happy to be there,’” she told InStyle at the time. “I am affected by [the speculation] because I don’t feel confident when I dress up and go on the red carpet. I’m not that person who knows how to work it. I try to channel Beyoncé. I do the same pose every time. I try not to dread that kind of stuff, but I do get incensed and think, ‘How can they write this?’”

Sandra’s outing with Jennifer and Amanda marked a rare public appearance since her longtime partner Bryan Randall’s death after a private three-year battle with ALS in August 2023. A source exclusively told Life & Style in November 2023 that it was “still very difficult” for Sandra, but she’s “taking life one day at a time.”

“Sandra’s heart has been shattered by the loss of Bryan,” the insider said. “Right now, she’s just learning to live again.”