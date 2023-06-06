Jennifer Aniston is famous for her luscious honey-blonde locks, but she now has silver roots she isn’t afraid to show off.

The Friends alum, 54, shared an Instagram video for her new Lola Vie Intensive Repair Treatment, where she leaned out the back door of her home to explain how it works. Jen’s light gray hair along the top of her forehead was completely visible as she had pulled it back.

Fans took notice and loved that Jennifer was willing to share how she’d gone without a root touch-up. “Well done for allowing gray to come through — refreshing,” one person wrote in the comments while another added, “Your gray hair is BEAUTIFUL!! It suits you so much and makes your eyes pop even more.”

Even her detractors still thought the Murder Mystery star looked gorgeous. “Oh no she has gray hair but still pretty,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “Showing gray hair is the new form of personal branding.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Most fans were just happy that Jennifer’s company had a new hair product coming out. While holding a bottle of the treatment, the Emmy winner gushed, “You can use it once a week. Just wrap it up in a towel after you shampoo, then put this in, leave it in, brush it through, leave it in the towel, sleep in it an hour, whatever you want. I’m just excited!”

Jennifer has been vocal about how she’s aging with a focus on health and wellness.

“If I tried to look the way I looked at 20, I would not really actually want to do that. It’s absolutely impossible,” the We’re the Millers star told USA Today in March 2023.

“I want my body to get strong, because as I get older, I want my body to thrive. We’re all going to get older. We’re all headed to that exact same spot. But we can take care of our skin. We can have a healthy diet. We can drink lots of water,” she explained while also revealing that sleep has become a key part of her health routine and has noticed an improvement in her skin as a result.

Jennifer still remains humble when fans marvel at how youthful she looks. “To hear people say, ‘You look like you did on Friends!’ Listen, lovely compliment. But that’s a TV set they’re looking at,” she joked.