Jennifer Aniston has the most famous hair in Hollywood thanks to her perfectly blown out locks, but the actress gave her fans a sneak peek at her natural curls before her hair dryer did its work.

The Morning Show star, 53, shared an Instagram video on Wednesday, November 2, promoting her LolaVie lightweight hydrating hair oil. She let her wet hair air-dry before running the serum throughout her locks, proudly showing off the end result. It was a rare glimpse of how her natural hair looks without any work done to it.

Jennifer’s fresh locks were a huge hit among her celebrity pals. “You are the most natural stunning goddess,” friend Jenna Dewan gushed in the comments, while actress Rita Wilson added, “Love the waves and air dry!”

The Friends alum tends to wear her hair in more natural curls while at home, as evidenced in an adorable video she shared on Halloween of a pumpkin carving party in her kitchen alongside fellow actress Sandra Bullock. While Jen’s beachy waves were longer, looser and not as tight as in her new video, they weren’t the pin-straight look that she usually wears to events.

Shutterstock

Jennifer has entrusted her golden locks to hairdresser Chris McMillan for nearly three decades. He created “The Rachel” multilayered cut that was made so famous by her Friends character in the early seasons of the show. The star has repeatedly said how much she hated the ‘do, as it was nearly impossible for her to recreate on her own.

“’The Rachel’ was high maintenance,” Jen told Marie Claire in 2013. “I’d curse Chris every time I had to blow dry. It took three brushes — it was like doing surgery!”

Jennifer then opted for a clean blowout look after growing out “The Rachel,” and has stuck with the style for years. Chris even gave fans his exact directions on how to achieve his star client’s tresses in an August Instagram post, using Jen in his chair for the tutorial.

“Love a good blowout. Full but straight. To achieve this look, I take 1 1/2 sections starting at the nape and blowout from towel dried freshly shampooed hair and towel dried, usually no products in hair so the blowout lasts (re: wetting the hair if needed with a water bottle),” he wrote, adding, “The large @ibizahairtools brush always delivers. Keep it simple, over direct, and the key is to really lift and dry the roots.”