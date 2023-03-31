Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s Decades-Long Friendship Is Like a Hollywood Movie: See Photos

Best friends for life. Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s friendship all started more than three decades ago, after they were introduced by mutual friends.

“We were friends before Friends,” Jennifer said during a joint 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “We must have been real family in another life.”

The duo went on to reminisce about their first encounter, which took place as a group of friends got together for breakfast at a Jerry’s Deli in Los Angeles in 1990 when Jen was dating one of Adam’s friends.

“We were very young,” Adam recalled, adding that they are “so comfortable with each other.” “She knows my family very well and I know Jen’s family.”

More than 20 years later, the besties joined forces on screen as they costarred in the 2011 romantic comedy, Just Go with It.

“We’ve been wanting to do a movie together. We talked about this throughout the years,” the 50 First Dates actor told NBC News in June 2019. “We do enjoy each other’s company, and we like acting together. I always talk about how great she is,” he continued, adding that she is “funny and sharp.”

In the years since, the Friends star and the Saturday Night Live alum have reunited twice to star together in Netflix’s Murder Mystery in 2019 and Murder Mystery 2 in 2023.

“There’s trust. We trust each other and we know that we’re going to have a good time,” Jen told People at the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery 2 in March. “We have each other’s back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other.”

She continued, “He’s just exactly who he is and has been since I’ve met him.”

For his part, the funnyman recalled thinking that Horrible Bosses actress was “funny as hell” the first time they met.

“I saw her a few more times and I just always … she made me happy when I’d see her,” Adam told the outlet. “She’s just funny. She’s great hanging out with guys, great hanging out with girls, knows what to say, knows how to calm you down. … Anytime I’d be out and I’d see her, I’d be like, ‘Oh, there’s Aniston.’ And we’d go over to each other and start laughing.”

Keep scrolling to see Jennifer and Adam’s friendship timeline from 1990 to now!