Jennifer Aniston is such a natural beauty that she frequently goes makeup-free and still looks so incredibly youthful after turning 53 in February 2023. She regularly posts selfies to social media where she’s without makeup and has such gorgeous skin.

The Friends icon previously revealed that she has a fairly simple skincare routine. “I don’t over wash my face because you don’t want to strip away too much,” Jen told Allure in 2019, adding, “And then I just put on nourishing things I feel are as organic as possible.”

Jennifer’s enviable skin earned her a spokeswoman contract with Aveeno in 2013, as she believes in their skin lotions and used them while growing up. “The Aveeno moisturizer is the one I’ve been using since I was a teenager,” she told the publication, admitting, “You didn’t really know anything else but to put on moisturizer and to over-pancake your face. That’s what the ’80s were.”

The Morning Show star has long been a fan of sunny vacations with her friends, where she spends long days laying by the pool. But she’s very conscious to use sunscreen to ward off wrinkles. “I still sit in the sun … you need that vitamin D for a glow and your mood,” she told Vogue in October 2019.

Jennifer always manages to have glowing golden skin, especially at awards shows and red carpet events. “I know I can’t do it all year round,” she admitted about sunning herself, adding, “I have become a fan of body bronzers and spray tans.”

More recently, the actress broke down the routine she uses to look so ageless in a March 1, 2023, interview with pal Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle brand, Goop.

“I have said this before but it’s the truth — I really think hydration is so important … and sleep!” she told the site, with the Smartwater spokeswoman adding, “I drink Smartwater all day every day and I like the new Smartwater sparkling water at night with meals.”

“I take care of my skin and try not to go into the sun as much as I used to. Also, we are as young as we feel and treating yourself right is a great way to feel good,” Jen gushed, adding, “Being happy is also a key to looking and feeling younger.”

Scroll down for beautiful photos of Jennifer without makeup.