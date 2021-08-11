To look so amazing in her early 50s, Jennifer Aniston has a dedicated meal routine. She rarely strays from a diet that is so healthy and nutritious. The star has revealed over the years exactly what she eats in a day, and she’s a stickler for moderation.

“When I wake up, I have warm lemon water and then I have a shake or avocado and eggs, which is one of my favorites,” Jen told Elle magazine in 2016. “I sprinkle a little coconut oil on that. Sometimes, I’ll have a puffed millet cereal with a banana, or I’ll do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in at the end.”

Ex-husband Justin Theroux showed Jen how to get some extra protein in her diet via eggs. “[He] taught me that little move to get extra protein! Right before [the oatmeal] is finished cooking, you just whip in an egg white and it kind of gives it this fluffy texture that’s delicious.”

In 2018, Jennifer shared her morning routine with Well + Good. Around 9:00 a.m, she explained, “Usually I’ll have a shake, with some sort of pure protein, then bananas, blueberries, frozen cherries, stevia, a vegetable mix of dynamic greens that goes in there, maca powder, and a little cacao. There’s a collagen peptide that I’ve been loving — I’ve been seeing a difference! My nails are stronger and there’s a healthier … how do you explain it? A glow. It’s sort of that working from the inside-out thing.”

The Morning Show star added, “If I don’t have a shake, I’ll just have some toast and poached eggs with some avocado. Or millet cereal with almond milk and bananas — it’s really yummy, and you can get it hot for winter months.” Two years later and her breakfast was still nearly identical!

Jennifer’s lunch and dinners are something she described to Elle as “basic.” They consist of “some form of vegetables or salad with protein — pretty basic,” and that her dinner is “probably the same.” Even her snacks are healthy, as in between meals she’ll reach for a healthy carb. “Maybe an apple and almond butter” or an apple and some nuts, she explained.

The Living Proof founder is so disciplined with her eating habits that she can open a bag of chips and literally eat just one and be satisfied. Jen revealed her extreme moderation in the September 2021 issue of In Style, where she explained “Usually. I’m good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip,” admitting, “I know, that’s so annoying.”

Jen is also very conscious of not having sugary drinks when it comes to cocktails. Her favorite alcoholic drink is “a margarita — clean, no sugar — or a dirty martini. I only have two to three drinks, tops, and I don’t do exotic. When someone asks, ‘Would you like a cranberry-coconut-cucumber-spiced or hibiscus whatever?’ No, I would not.”

The actress has a very clear vision of her diet. She explained to Yahoo Food in 2016, “I don’t let eating habits get out of control where I need a reset button. My general philosophy is to eat healthy. It’s pretty clear: eat as much organic fruits and veggies as you can, keep sugar [intake] low, drink tons and tons of water, and get good sleep.”

As for her refrigerator staples, Jen said she always has “cut raw vegetables in a Tupperware container” at the ready. “Hard-boiled eggs are always great to have in the fridge, as well as a big head of butter lettuce. I also include protein, such as pulled chicken,” she told the site.

While Jennifer still allows herself a cheat day every now and then, she mainly keeps “bad” carbs out of her diet. “I allow myself to indulge once in a while. I’m good at keeping my starches to a minimum. I don’t like ‘white’ foods, and I’ll always cut back on some breads if I’m trying to slim down for something special. But I don’t give myself any rules anymore,” she explained. Jennifer may think her diet is “basic,” but she sure looks sensational!