Jennifer Aniston's Best Quotes on Life, Love and Self-Care

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston is one of the most inspiring women in Hollywood. With that, we’ve decided to round up her best quotes on life, love and self-care over the years.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar Australia in 2009, for example, the Friends alum opened up about moving on. “I think it’s important to have closure in any relationship that ends — from a romantic relationship to a friendship. You should always have a sense of clarity at the end and know why it began and why it ended. You need that in your life to move cleanly into your next phase.”

Of course, Jen knows a thing or two about closure. The Just Go With It actress has had two highly publicized divorces during her Hollywood tenure. First, from fellow A-lister Brad Pitt in 2005 and then, from actor Justin Theroux in 2017. After Jen and Brad’s marriage ended, the Emmy winner continued to believe in love.

“There is more to me than just a tabloid girl. This whole ‘Poor lonely Jen’ thing, this idea that I’m so unlucky in love? I actually feel I’ve been unbelievably lucky in love. Just because at this stage my life doesn’t have the traditional framework to it — the husband and the two kids and the house in Connecticut — it’s mine,” she told Vogue magazine in 2008. It’s my experience. And if you don’t like the way it looks, then stop looking at it! Because I feel good. I don’t feel like I’m supposed to be any further along or somewhere that I’m not. I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”

