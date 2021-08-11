There’s still so much love between Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux. While it is friendship and not romantic, Jen chose a hunky shirtless photo of the actor to wish him a happy 50th birthday on August 10 and shared her love for him.

The photo appeared to be one taken by Jen herself during one of the former couple’s vacations. Justin was looking down at her and making “hang 10” motions with his hands. The only thing he could be seen wearing was a white visor.

“Truly one of a kind,” Jennifer gushed in the Instagram Stories photo, adding in capital letters “LOVE YOU.” She included another photo of Justin, but he was well dressed in a sharp black jacket and tie. His beloved gray pit bull, Kuma, was sitting at The Leftovers star’s feet. “Happy Birthday JT,” Jen wrote on the photo.

Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

When Jennifer and Justin said in their February 2018 split announcement that they would forever remain friends, they have made good on that promise over the years. At the time, the couple wrote, “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” adding, “Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

The year after they split, Justin attended Jennifer’s annual “Friendsgiving” dinner that she holds at her Bel Air estate for all her celebrity pals on Thanksgiving eve. The couple always send each other loving birthday wishes via Instagram, and Justin cheered when Jen finally joined Instagram in October of 2019. The Mosquito Coast star wrote in the comments, “Woot-Woot,” along with a raised hand emoji and a heart emoji.

The former couple are even there for each other in the tough times. When their beloved white German Shepard, Dolly — whom Jennifer adopted in 2005 after her split from Brad Pitt — died in July 2019, the couple came back together to mourn her.

Justin shared a series of photos of Dolly both in life and in death, as the couple waved burning sage over her flower-covered body. Jennifer and Justin even clasped hands across Dolly’s white fur.

The Wanderlust star posted the photos to his Instagram. Next to it, he wrote, “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle … our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. She was surrounded by her entire family.” He then shared the George Vest quote, “The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog — faithful and true, even in death.” Justin then added, “Rest In Peace Dolly.”