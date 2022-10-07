Model Olivia Culpo easily has one of the most enviable bodies in Hollywood. She has spilled her diet secrets, and thankfully, they’re not too intimidating. Her tips and recipes will have you cooking at home instead of getting takeout for the third night in a row, so why not give it a try?

“I stick to the 80-20 rule,” Olivia said about her overall philosophy with food during an interview with Hamptons magazine in April 2021. “Eighty percent of the time I’m really good, and then 20 percent of the time, I allow myself to eat, not whatever, but indulge a little more, I guess you could say. That’s worked really well for me in general, especially this past year, where obviously everyone’s just trying to find comfort wherever they can. Eating salad 24/7 is not going to give you that kind of comfort.”

The Model Squad alum typically starts her day with a cup of coffee with oat milk and a bowl of blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries. Next, she noshes avocado toast and egg whites. For lunch, “I’ll have some sort of salad,” she previously told Women’s Health. “I love chicken and any veggies with a miso vinaigrette.”

Despite eating fairly clean, the Sports Illustrated cover girl does like to indulge, especially when she’s working hard. “I need energy on set, so I like the raisins and chocolate,” Olivia noted at the time.

The social media influencer, who is dating Carolina Panthers player Christian McCaffrey, is also dedicated to keeping her heart rate high in her fitness routine. Lately, she’s been focusing on a challenge that is “basically 20 minutes of cardio at whatever speed you want.”

“I’ve been doing it with my followers encouraging them to join the challenge and just do whatever feels right for 20 minutes,” she says of the plan. “You want to get your endorphins going—get some movement going. It’s just something that it doesn’t feel too overwhelming. We’ll get you moving, and before you know it, it’s over.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see what Olivia eats in a day and more about her specific meals and diet.