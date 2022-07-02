Beautiful Inside and Out! See Jennifer Aniston’s Bikini and Swimsuit Pictures Over the Years

Jennifer Aniston skyrocketed to fame after starring as Rachel Green on Friends. From landing roles in films such as We’re the Millers to being cast in a lead role on The Morning Show, she is still super busy with her acting career. However, the Just Go With It star occasionally takes a moment to soak up the sun by hitting the beach or taking a vacay, wearing a stunning bikini or swimsuit for each outing.

In December 2020, the Los Angeles native shared a unique black-and-white bathing suit photo via Instagram. In the image, Jennifer kissed her mirror reflection while leaning on a counter.

“What a year,” Jennifer captioned the post at the time. “Reminder to give yourself a little love … and hang in there.”

Previously, the Break-Up star opened up about the pressuring body image and beauty standards women face in today’s society in a November 2016 op-ed, published by The Huffington Post. At the time, the actress faced baseless rumors for appearing to have a baby bump, noting she was “fed up” with “sport-like scrutiny and body-shaming.”

“If I am some kind of symbol to some people out there, then clearly I am an example of the lens through which we, as a society, view our mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, female friends and colleagues,” Jennifer wrote at the time. “The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing.”

She then pointed out that “cultural standards just need a different perspective so we can see them for what they really are — a collective acceptance … a subconscious agreement.”

“We are in charge of our agreement,” the Apple TV+ actress continued. “Little girls everywhere are absorbing our agreement, passive or otherwise. And it begins early. The message that girls are not pretty unless they’re incredibly thin, that they’re not worthy of our attention unless they look like a supermodel or an actress on the cover of a magazine is something we’re all willingly buying into. This conditioning is something girls then carry into womanhood.”

Aside from addressing the damaging body image standards women continue to face, Jennifer also discussed the expectation to bear children and have a “mate.”

“We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child,” she added. “We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone. Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples … We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves.”

The Office Space actress, nevertheless, did not let the public criticism get her down. She shares stylish moments with her Instagram followers from time to time. In a December 2021 carousel post, Jennifer uploaded a few photo shoot images, including one of her donning a fashionable white bikini top, sun hat and matching pants.

